pNetwork (PNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.53 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $34.14 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.46 or 0.01005847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,559.29 or 0.09849992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00052977 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 77,814,346 coins and its circulating supply is 32,106,005 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.