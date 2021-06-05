PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193,086 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.13% of PNM Resources worth $510,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

