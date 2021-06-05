Polis 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,803.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $1,803.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000884 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $910.44 or 0.02554678 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018285 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars.

