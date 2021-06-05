PolkaFoundry Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.92 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00076002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.06 or 0.01010079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.12 or 0.09955529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00053747 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,382,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

