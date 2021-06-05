PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.40. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 316,461 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $330.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

