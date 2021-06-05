PolypuX Market Capitalization Tops $84,187.28 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $84,187.28 and approximately $16,545.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00067331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00299620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00245542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.08 or 0.01152399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,946.23 or 1.00040232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

