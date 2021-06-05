PolySwarm (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0076

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $14,869.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00075903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.09 or 0.01011254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.95 or 0.09902120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054009 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

