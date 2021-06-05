Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Cap Reaches $6.66 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00011629 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00066556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00292552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.54 or 0.01124835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.82 or 0.99917794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

