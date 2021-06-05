Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €97.50 ($114.71).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

PAH3 stock opened at €99.74 ($117.34) on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 1-year high of €99.80 ($117.41). The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.