Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Portland General Electric worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.27%.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

