Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $559.08

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 559.08 ($7.30) and traded as high as GBX 596 ($7.79). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 570 ($7.45), with a volume of 19,682 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £263.15 million and a PE ratio of 30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 559.08.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

