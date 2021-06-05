PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Holdings Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.17% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

