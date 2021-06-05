Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.17.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of POWI traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.20. 132,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,863. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.93.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.
