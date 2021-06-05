Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Power Integrations worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,679,000 after acquiring an additional 255,020 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,288,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on POWI. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.78. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

