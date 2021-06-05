PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

