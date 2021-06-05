PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,257 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of PPL worth $26,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $13,835,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $12,046,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

