PRCY Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.94 Million (PRCY)

PRCY Coin (CURRENCY:PRCY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One PRCY Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001754 BTC on exchanges. PRCY Coin has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $1.94 million worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRCY Coin has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00066595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.72 or 0.00292462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00244524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.44 or 0.01124326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,088.93 or 0.99831270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PRCY Coin Profile

PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,382,132 coins and its circulating supply is 7,067,603 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin . The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

