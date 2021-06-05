Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.44), with a volume of 2,445,770 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFD shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.70. The firm has a market cap of £946.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

