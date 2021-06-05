Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 57,755 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

