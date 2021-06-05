Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $4.55 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,486,496 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

