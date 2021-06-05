Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.91% of Primerica worth $517,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,770,172. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.25.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

