Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,474 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 155,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 521,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 364,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 231,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 49,833 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41.

