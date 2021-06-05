Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 487 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $311.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $330.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

