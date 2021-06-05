Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 16,807 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDO stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11.

