Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 697 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $210.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.