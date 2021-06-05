Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.