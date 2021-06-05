Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 2.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,854,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $93.20 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

