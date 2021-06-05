Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,666,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after purchasing an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $288.26 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.32.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

