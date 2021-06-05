Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

