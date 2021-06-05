Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $112.36 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a market cap of $198.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

