Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $7.87 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $475.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $462.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

