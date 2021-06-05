Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,711,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $77,151,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,643,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $179.60 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

