Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.30 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $51.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30.

