Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,393.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,280.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

