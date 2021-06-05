Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,853 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.25 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10.

