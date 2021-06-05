Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 6,099 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $29.27 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

