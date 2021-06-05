Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,182 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,276 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.