Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 23,559 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of J2 Global worth $26,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $815,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.