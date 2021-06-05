Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 36,545 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Lumentum worth $23,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE opened at $81.94 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

