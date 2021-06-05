Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 67,273 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Tenet Healthcare worth $26,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

THC stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,857,589 shares of company stock valued at $153,331,073 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

