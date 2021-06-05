Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 916,663 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 7,848.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916,663 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $24,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,323,630.84. Insiders sold 456,253 shares of company stock worth $13,014,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.