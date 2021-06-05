Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Regal Beloit worth $25,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

NYSE:RBC opened at $141.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.18. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.