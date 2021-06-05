Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of TopBuild worth $24,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after purchasing an additional 545,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,665,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,980,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $195.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $104.52 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

