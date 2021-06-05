Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 60,214 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of SEI Investments worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.59. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.