Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Thor Industries worth $25,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $117.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

