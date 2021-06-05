Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Proto Labs worth $23,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $64,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRLB. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

