Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.18 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,501 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Conagra Brands worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG opened at $38.92 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

