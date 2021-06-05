Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.23 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Columbia Banking System worth $25,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $28,129,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 402,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after buying an additional 218,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after buying an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after buying an additional 109,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $43.00 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.