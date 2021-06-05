Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.45 Million Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Viavi Solutions worth $25,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,530 shares of company stock worth $2,699,989. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.75. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.