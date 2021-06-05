Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.60 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies worth $25,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $139,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,732,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $422.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.80. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

